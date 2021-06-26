DALTON — Natalie Wheeler has been promoted to chief operating officer at Berkshire Money Management. She had joined BMM at the beginning of 2020, as operations manager.
Since joining the firm, Wheeler has streamlined operations, taken on all human resources needs and challenges, updated the firm’s policies and procedures, and headed up all compliance-related duties. She also has forged ahead with professional development programs, including the rigorous Associated Industries of Massachusetts' 30-hour, front-line leadership certification series.
Wheeler lives in southern Vermont with her children, Tre and Gianna, and her fiance, Ryan.