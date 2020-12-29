GREAT BARRINGTON — Wheeler & Taylor Insurance of Great Barrington and the Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency of Agawam are providing major support to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.
Two rounds of funding, one now and a second round in the spring, will pay for about 100,000 meals for hungry residents of Western Massachusetts. Wheeler & Taylor did not disclose the amount of its financial support.
Wheeler & Taylor and Canary Blomstrom are members of GoodWorks Financial Group, a network of common-ownership insurance, real estate and financial firms.
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts provides items for food pantries, shelters and meal sites throughout this area of the state.