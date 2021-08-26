SHEFFIELD — The Western Massachusetts and Hudson Valley chapters of Women Who Whiskey will celebrate the organization’s 10th anniversary with an event at Berkshire Mountain Distillers from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
An organization dedicated to creating a space where members can cultivate their passions for community and whiskey at innovative and educational events, Women Who Whiskey brings together more than 16,000 members across more than 30 chapters in five countries. Launched on International Women’s Day in 2019, the Hudson Valley Chapter has more than 500 members. Admission is $25. The event is open to both members and non-members.
RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tasting-berkshire-mountain-distillers-craft-brewers-whiskey-project-tickets-16650988053.