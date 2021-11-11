BOSTON — Gabe Amo, deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, will be the keynote speaker when the Associated Industries of Massachusetts holds a virtual executive forum from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19.
Amo, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, will provide insights into the first 10 months of the Biden administration, including efforts to secure a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the sweeping Build Back Better Act to strengthen the social safety net.
The cost is $40 for AIM members; $75 for nonmembers. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 18.
Information: aimnet.org.