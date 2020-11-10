PITTSFIELD — Jason White has been promoted to executive vice president, chief information officer at Berkshire Bank. He had previously served as the bank’s senior vice president and chief technology officer.
In his new role, White will lead all aspects of Berkshire’s information technology program and will oversee the teams responsible for ACH payroll, wire room and electronic banking. He will also continue to direct the bank’s technology investments and assets to ensure it is meeting the changing demands of customers in a digitally focused banking environment. White will report directly to acting CEO & President Sean Gray.
In August, White was named the winner of BostonCIO's 2020 CIO of the Year Orbie Award in the corporate category. The awards recognize chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.