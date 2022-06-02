Wild Oats Market joins Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership

WILLIAMSTOWN — Wild Oats Market has become an official retail partner of the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership, an alliance of farmers, brands and retailers dedicated to supporting the region’s organic family farms.
Brand partners include familiar names like Berle Farm, Champlain Valley Creamery, Organic Valley, Side Hill Farm and Stonyfield Organic.
The co-op market is also a member of National Co-op Grocers and the Neighboring Food Co-Op Association. The new partnership is expected to increase demand for dairy produced in the region, create market stability for at-risk farms and build greater local food system resilience for the future.
Consumers looking to get more involved are invited to take the pledge to directly support these 135 regional organic dairy farms at saveorganicfamilyfarms.org.