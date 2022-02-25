Willard "Chip" Hodgkins III, president of the Berkshires only locally owned radio station, on why he has remained in the business and is done with local talk show hosts

PITTSFIELD — With all of the changes that have taken place in the radio industry, it's hard to be successful running an independently owned station under the traditional broadcasting model.
But in Pittsfield, Willard "Chip" Hodgkins III still embraces the old way, and he's found that it pays off.
Hodgkins is the president of WBRK AM and FM in Pittsfield, the only remaining locally owned radio station in the Berkshires. It's also the city's oldest radio station — WBRK-AM (1340) has been broadcasting since 1938. WBRK also has two FM stations, 101.7 and 97.1, that don't go back quite that far, but the business is independently owned and has been operated by the same family for 38 years, an anomaly in an industry where the majority of small radio stations have been purchased by big conglomerates.
Hodgkins, who succeeded his father as WBRK's president in 1995, told us recently why his family has remained in the radio business, how they've been able to make radio stations run under the traditional operating methods, and why he won't bring back local talk show hosts.
Q: Independently owned radio stations have taken a beating since deregulation allowed the conglomerates to come in, so why are you still in the game?
A: I think for a couple of reasons. No. 1, in terms of a broadcast sense, our competition has not been local. The key (in the Berkshires) is there is no network broadcast TV station. That has definitely helped us. And, let's face it, Berkshire County is an insulated community to a great extent and has very loyal people and that has benefited us. They realize that what we try and do is news and information and good music and try to serve the community and they respond.
Q: Why would having a network television station in the Berkshires hurt radio so much?
A: A TV station gobbles up the majority of the money in a broadcast world. We don't have a TV station so the effectiveness for our advertisers is much greater.
Q: How have you managed to stay profitable as an independent when all these changes have affected your industry?
A: Well, it's just because there's a difference. My father (Willard "Huck" Hodgkins Jr., who purchased WBRK in 1984) is different than a lot of these radio station owners over the years that just looked at money. My father, who still helps me, he's still an adviser along with his partners at the station, they are in the true sense, broadcasters. They wanted people like my father to own these stations because they cared about the community, they cared about news. Yes, they made money, but there weren't out for it all themselves.
Q: So it was your father who set the template?
A: That's kind of what my father has always been, "We're going to keep it going." We're going to continue to be, and I kind of like this because I'm a journalist, too, an old-fashioned journalist station where we give the facts of both sides and let people make up their minds ... We look at it as more than just a business to make a killing out of now. We want to serve the community, too.
Q: I guess there's still a niche for that kind of station in this environment?
A: There is a niche. It's a small niche, but I think because of what we do and that people realize it that helps us. So they support us in this endeavor because they know we're doing something different than your average stations that have been bought out by the chains.
Q: You majored in journalism in college (Boston University). Why did you follow your father into radio?
A: My degree is in print journalism with minors in things like Soviet military policy. I've always been interested in foreign policy and military history. I went back and forth about what I wanted to do. Originally, my father thought I might just want to be a newsman at the station. Also, I always talked about being a war correspondent somewhere else. But I could tell my father needed me in the family business so that's what I did.
Q: How did your father get involved in radio?
A: My father (who is originally from Winthrop) always wanted to be an entertainer of some kind. He had done ventriloquism on stage. We had a very close family connection to Jerome Powell, the actor, and if he hadn't passed away I think my father would have been in Hollywood acting ... The next best thing was radio, so he got into that and took a job out here at WBEC as news director many years ago (in 1966) ... He had an opportunity to buy WBRK and he did, and brought his partners over with him.
Q: So you've basically been around radio your entire life?
A: I was going to WBEC with my father when I was toddler.
Q: Do you think your children will follow you into the business?
A: I'm not 100 percent sure. But I don't think so. They're kind of going in different paths at the moment. That could change but I couldn't say 100 percent either way.
Q: What did your father teach you about the business?
A: Everything that I know. I've done every facet of the business ... In the summers when they first bought it they had me washing windows, you know, literally at the bottom. When I was in school I would come back and work the news on weekends.
He's [Hodgkins' father] has been in radio, literally, over 60 years. He and the other guys [his father's original partners Bob Shade, John Campoli and Rick Beltaire] ... they all have at least 40 years of experience ... He and the other guys are like sounding boards because I brought in a new management team that's phenomenal.
I hired a general manager who had worked at the other radio stations, Cheryl Tripp–Cleveland, and made Len Bean news director. They have been a godsend [in 2020, Tripp-Cleveland was elected to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association's board of directors]. They have so overachieved in their positions and have helped propel this place through everything including COVID, and they brought in new talent themselves and kept this place alive. I've been very, very lucky in getting the right people.
Q: You used to have a lot of talk shows on the AM station.
A: We used to. Talk show hosts. I am done with local talk show hosts. Journalistically, it gets too personal with people in this community ... If you ever watch MSNBC or Fox you see these hosts and they get vicious ... Well, (when) these local hosts start to get vicious you can't do that here. You just can't. You can do a hard news story on someone that's factual but really going after someone, it just does not work. That's maybe the biggest mistake I ever made at one point turning toward local talk. It was terrible, terrible.
It's funny. In the '90s and early 2000s we had what you might call talk shows that were done by newsmen and those were fine. They kept it non-offensive and the facts and what-not and they did an excellent job. But it's when I tried around 2010 to bring in talk show hosts that were a little more opinionated ... That was my mistake.
Q: What do you mean by "too personal"?
A: For example, city councilors. It's really a part-time job. So when callers or the host themselves are insulting them and families and things like that it's just not ... I think the politicians are doing the best they can. Those personal attacks, I never liked. Even though they're public figures and you legally can do it it's just not a good thing in this small community. So many people are related and friends and what-not ... it kind of just goes against our kind of news philosophy in general ... The talk show hosts at that point we're becoming fairly big moneymakers, but it just wasn't worth it.
Q: People say you have to change in this business to stay relevant, but based on our conversation it sound like you haven't embraced that philosophy.
A: No, I haven't ... We do it locally and we do it the best and that's what's carried us through.