William 'Bo' Peabody and Nancy Thomas bring entrepreneurship and vision to Mezze Hospitality Group

PITTSFIELD — One partner is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and former competitive ski racer who formed one of the internet's first companies when he was a sophomore at Williams College in the early 1990s.
The other is a woman whose mother is Moroccan, grew up in Oklahoma and landed in the Berkshires following her involvement in food-related ventures in Texas and along the East Coast.
Together, William "Bo" Peabody and Nancy Thomas have been the driving force behind Mezze Hospitality Group of Williamstown, which owns Mezze Bistro +Bar, and Mezze Events, opened and closed Allium Restaurant + Bar in Great Barrington. Coming up next is opening Bluebird, a new eatery next to Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, and branching out into the lodging business by planning to rent out guest rooms located in the building that houses Mezze.
In July 2020, Peabody and Thomas brought two other partners, Linda Stripp and Nick Moulton, both longtime employees, into the ownership group.
We wanted to know what makes this four sided partnership work and a little bit about Peabody's other business ventures. So we talked with Peabody, who did the speaking for the group.
Q: How does an entrepreneur and venture capitalist find his way into the restaurant business?
A: Believe it or not, they are intimately related, but maybe not in the way that you would expect.
Q: What do you mean?
A: I graduated from Williams [College] in 1994. By 1996 [at Tripod] we had 35 or 40 employees and we were in the top floor of the Cable Mills building. In 1996 Nancy Thomas, and her then-husband, showed up and started Mezze. It was a chic, high-design, small plate urban restaurant. Really, honestly, northern Berkshire County had never seen a restaurant like this. But everybody who was working in my company had, so truly within six months of their opening, we became 50 percent of their revenue. I kid you not, every night at 8:30, it would be like a bell would go off and we would all walk down the street to Mezze [which was then located on Water Street in Williamstown], and have dinner and party and blow off steam from working a 12-hour day. Every celebration, recruiting dinner, you name it, we did it there.
Q: So how did you become involved in the company?
A: When Nancy [and her then-husband] decided to split, they had to split up the assets. For a variety of reasons that are personal to them, it became clear that the only way Mezze was going to survive was if someone else became co-owner. I wanted to keep this place open, so I stepped in.
I was really a passive owner for about five years. Then, after I sold Tripod, had this time on my hands and I decided that this was a great business. So from then on I became a more active co-owner.
Q: From what I've read it sounds like Nancy has an extensive background with food. So is she the food person in this partnership and you're the business guy? How does it work.
A: The way I would describe it is she is the visionary behind all of the things that create the space. Whether it's the food or the decor or the music or the lighting or whatever, that's really her domain. What I bring is the business acumen and some of the entrepreneurial coaching, helping her to think through the financial options, the real estate topics. I think those are really the areas I focus on, making sure we have good structures in place to make her an effective CEO and an effective leader.
Q: You're working on a new restaurant at Jiminy Peak and the lodging project, so is Mezze getting involved in other things now?
A: We've been in business for 27 years. We consider ourselves to be very patient. We sort of take things as they come and are very careful about opportunities. The guest house thing (Mezze Hospitality Group is planning to rent out guest rooms that are located above the restaurant). When we bought that building 12 years ago it had the guest rooms upstairs. We thought for a minute about getting involved in that business, but we didn't know anything about that business. So we just decided let's just stick with our knitting.
But it's very similar to that we didn't know anything about the events business when we got involved in it 22 years ago. We were a restaurant, and threw an event here and there. Organically, we developed an events business (Mezze Events), which is now a much bigger business than the restaurant.
Q: It sounds like you like move slowly and analyze the opportunities that are in front of you, but you're still open to change. Is that kind of how you run the business?
A: Yeah, and I think it's a good segue into our Bluebird opportunity. Powder Hounds is a property that I've been looking at for 10 years. Jiminy Peak has always held a special place in my heart, I ski raced at Williams, I grew up ski racing at Jiminy Peak as a young kid. I love the place. I love the Fairbank family (Jiminy Peak's owners). Tyler [Fairbank] and I grew up skiing together. Whenever I went by that property sometimes it was open and sometimes it was not open.
I understood that [Powder Hounds owner] Fred Kruger got himself into a difficult situation because his dad was the restaurateur, not him. When his dad passed away he kind of inherited the business So I waited, and waited and waited for that right time for us to transact on that opportunity. I would have loved to have gotten in 10 years ago, but it wasn't the right time for us and wasn't the right time for him. It came up, he was ready we were ready and we did it. We go slow. We're patient. We're building 10- and 20- and 30-year assets. We're not trying to churn and burn. We're trying to build things that are going to last.
Q: Why did it take you five years after closing Allium to decide to open another restaurant?
A: There was no good opportunity. North Adams was really our focus and we just couldn't find anything, We made a commitment to ourselves when we sold Allium that we're never going to open a restaurant again in a building that we don't own. And that has been sort of a guiding light for us. Ever since buying the building that has Mezze, it's been sort of transformative for the business and the ability to express ourselves on just about every level. So we needed to buy a building or a space, and we just couldn't find anything.
Allium gave us this wonderful calling card for our ability to showcase our talents in the market (South County), where big weddings and other stuff happens. Once we had satisfied the creative side and satisfied the events business we thought it was time time move on.
Q: Before we wrap up, I want to ask you about Tripod. I know you were one of the first dot.com companies to be formed, but I've sometimes heard that you were the first. Is that true?
A: Well, when we launched Tripod you could literally surf the entire web in one day. Were we the first? No. But we were among the first.
Q: Why did you launch it?
A: I really have Williams to thank for that. (Peabody co-founded Tripod with fellow student Brett Hershey and late Williams economics professor Dick Sabot). I was an undergrad at Williams, and Williams' mission has always been to be out front on everything, and they were out front. I had professors who incorporated the internet into their classes. So I knew about it before a lot of other people did. My course of study was doing a lot of media and the impact that the media has on culture and politics. Studying these topics gave me an opportunity to apply this technology to a business opportunity. and that's how it started. There was no like [light-bulb] moment. It was just being in the right place at the right time.
Q: It must have been difficult to run a company while you were going to school?
A: Yeah, that's probably another article.