Aiming to redevelop the largest lot in William Stanley Business Park, PEDA tries again for a grant

PITTSFIELD — After being rejected for grant funding last year to help redevelop one of the largest parcels in the William Stanley Business Park, the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority trying again.
Interim Executive Director Michael Coakley said at Wednesday's PEDA board meeting that the agency is planning to resubmit a grant application for the One Stop MassWorks Grant program, which began last year. The board voted unanimously to send an "expression of interest" seeking money from the program that is due March 18, Coakley said.
MassWorks' Community One Stop for Growth is a single application portal and streamlined, collaborative review process that replaced multiple application processes for separate grant programs that support local economic development initiatives, according to its website.
Company eyes Pittsfield's business park to set up shop, with tunnel under Woodlawn Avenue a consideration
If approved, the grant would provide additional money for the redevelopment of Site 9, a 16.5-acre site also known as the "teens parcel," that is the largest of the business park's nine building lots. The development authority is the quasi-public agency tasked with the 52-acre park's development.
Last March, the city of Pittsfield received a combined $1.1 million in state money from two separate programs to begin developing the site, which borders on Tyler Street and Woodlawn Avenue at the business park's north end.
After Wednesday's meeting, Coakley said the money the city received last year was earmarked mostly for services associated with planning the redevelopment of the site, like surveying, which is underway. The majority of last year's money, $880,000, came from MassDevelopment's Site Readiness program.
The entire redevelopment of the teens parcel is expected to cost $10 million, Coakley said.
"Now we're going for the full redevelopment plan," he said. "We're looking at other sources of funding as well. It's a major project to redevelop Site 9."
The development authority applied for about $6 million from the MassWorks program last year, which Coakley said was the largest "ask" among the more than 200 applications that the program received in 2021. He said most of the larger awards that the state approved last year had a housing component involved with them.
The teens parcel is covered with the remains of uneven concrete foundations from the buildings that General Electric originally built on that site. Instead of removing the slabs entirely, plans call for them to be cracked or crushed, then topped with 4 feet of dirt, which developers would be able to build on, city officials said last year.
The cracking of the concrete slabs will take place in areas where green space is planned to be located, while the crushing will be in areas that are scheduled for development.
In other business, Coakley said four local companies are interested in constructing a single structure on the north end of building lot 3, which is located behind the Berkshire Innovation Center. The firms, whom Coakley declined to identify, have been working with an architectural and engineering firm.
"Things are looking good," he said.
The board also approved a proposal to prepare for the dredging of the north bay of the business park's water-retention basin, which is filled with trees and sediment that Coakley said is "about 2 feet thick." He said the preparation work probably would involve a flat fee of $5,000 but that in the future, the dredging of that area might have to be done every three or four years.