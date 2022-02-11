WILLIAMSTOWN — Horn Hall, a new dormitory at Williams College, has been granted LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, the highest level in that program’s sustainability certification.
LEED — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — is a major tool to develop buildings that support advanced sustainability goals and fight climate change. The new dormitory earned 82 points in the LEED rating system to qualify for the platinum certification, which accounts for only 6 percent of all LEED certifications.
The 25,000-square-foot, three-wing structure is the first new dormitory built at Williams in 40 years. It was designed by Centerline Architects, of Bennington, Vt., which worked hand in hand with Jason Moran, senior project manager at Williams, and Engelberth Construction.