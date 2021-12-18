WILLIAMSTOWN — Jack Miller Contractors has made four hires, bringing its workforce to 20.
Billy Rogers has been hired as project manager; Alyssa Teeple as office manager and bookkeeper; Scott Snyder as carpenter; and Jacob Charbonneau as apprentice carpenter.
Rogers has more than 20 years of construction and contracting experience on large-scale projects. He previously worked with BBL Construction Services in Albany, N.Y., for eight years. Rogers holds an associate degree in construction technology from Hudson Valley Community College.
Teeple, who grew up in Williamstown, has held office management, bookkeeping, customer support and accounts receivable positions since 2013. She recently returned to the Berkshires, after a 10-year absence.
Snyder has more than 20 years of experience in residential construction and remodeling, with in-depth knowledge of the construction process and finish carpentry. He previously worked for Carlano Construction in Boston for 12 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from St. Michael’s College.
Charbonneau, who lives in Williamstown, graduated from McCann Technical School in North Adams, with a focus on carpentry. He has experience in framing, roofing, drywall, siding and deck installation and is certified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.