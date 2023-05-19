Williamstown's new doughnut shop, Maestri's Munchies, doesn't sell weed, just celebrates it ... with fun doughnuts

WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s a doughnut shop paying homage to cannabis culture, but there’s no weed in the treats.
Maestri’s Munchies, located at 230 Main St., opened on 4/20 (April 20), the date marijuana aficionados celebrate cannabis.
Logan Maestri has lived in the Berkshires for the past 15 years, first North Adams, now Williamstown. He had a funny yet meaningful idea for the shop.
“‘Hey, man, we should put a doughnut shop next to Silver Therapeutics. And we can make it all about weed.’” It’s the kind of idea people come up with when they’re “hella stoned,” as Maestri said the case was for him. But he put his back into it.
“Everybody thought I was crazy,” Maestri said. “The consensus was, it was a hilarious, good idea that just survived the test of time.”
Maestri, who was a Marine, receives federal money from the Department of Veterans Affairs. He said that about 10 years ago, right around the time the first of his two daughters was born, he was struggling with his mental health when he found out he qualified for the VA benefits. That money has allowed him to pursue this dream and other ventures.
“I didn’t have to work anymore, which is a blessing and a curse,” he said. “First time you have enough money to pay all your bills, but at the same time, you start wasting time, and 10 years goes by, and you’re like, ‘What am I doing?’ You get tired of calling yourself a 'disabled vet.' It’s a self-esteem thing.”
Maestri put his name on the store because he wants it to be something his daughters can be proud of.
“I wanted my kids to have a name in this town,” he said. Whatever he did with the shop, he wanted to do it on his own terms, “which meant cannabis is involved in one way or another.”
After coming home from a stint in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2005 and 2006, Maestri worked waiting tables and in residential care.
“Cannabis saved my life,” Maestri said. “It wasn’t even smoking it — that helped reduce my anxiety — but growing it is a really therapeutic thing. It’s hard to think about taking your life when you’re nurturing life."
In business
He now has a full-fledged doughnut shop. His best friend, Mat Duval, comes in at 1 a.m. to have the doughnuts ready by 8 a.m. Keeping with the theme, doughnuts have names like “Mary Jane,” (dipped in butter and coated with brown sugar) a colloquial term for weed, and “OG Honey,” (buttercream and honey glaze), which references a specific type of cannabis.
On Wednesday, customers came in and out of the store, some stopping to hang awhile. The space is meant to be in the style of a dispensary, but more like an Amsterdam coffee shop rather than the U.S. grab-and-go model. Maestri and his establishment are relaxed and encourage socializing.
Maestri had the initial idea for his business in 2019. It took him two years and significantly more than the $100,000 he budgeted to get it started.
“I was looking at it from the point of view of a Williamstown resident,” he said. “There’s a certain amount of ‘hoity-toity-ness’ to Williamstown. I moved here because I wanted to move to a nicer town. But there was a certain amount of pushback as far as me coming here. I realized quickly how this town is. The assumption was that I couldn’t afford to live here.”
What does Williamstown need, Maestri asked himself. He said somewhere nonjudgmental, for the “quiet majority.”
“Spring Street is great and everything, but I can’t do a $10 cup of coffee every day, and the kids on Spring Street are not my people,” Maestri said. “My people are wookies and hippies and festivalgoers and people who quietly smoke in their house.”
Passing the sugar
Maestri once co-owned a CBD company called Veterans Hemp Market. He also founded a nonprofit called HORTIVET. The idea was for him to use his connections in the cannabis industry to acquire grow equipment for vets. Even if the person didn’t want to grow cannabis, Maestri’s organization would provide equipment for whatever they wanted to harvest. It was an extension of Maestri’s belief that growing weed can be therapeutic.
His industry connections aid in his new business as well. Maestri has a coffee brand that he wants to get into dispensaries: The packaging says what kind of cannabis strains the coffee pairs well with. He’s been planning pop-ups outside dispensaries and delivering large quantities of doughnuts to cannabis manufacturers, in what looks like a used cop car, with the words “donut patrol” displayed.
The shop recently started selling sandwiches. It’s moving to Thursday through Sunday after its original schedule of Tuesday through Saturday. And he’s thinking about franchising, calling the Maestri’s Munchies model “highly repeatable.”
Maestri's VA benefits freed him up to open the business.
“I find myself in a really unique position as a disabled vet,” he said. “I have money coming in so that my mortgage is covered. I get to deal with this as a passion project rather than deal with it through desperation. As long as this pays for itself, I’m OK.”