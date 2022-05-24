WILLIAMSTOWN — Jason Dohaney, of Williamstown, an investment adviser with MountainOne Investments, has joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation's board of directors, which consists of 20 members
Dohaney has been with MountainOne Investments since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an MBA from Quinnipiac University. He holds the FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities registrations as an investment adviser representative of Commonwealth Financial Network and is a licensed insurance agent for life, health and annuities.
He currently serves as vice chair of the MCLA Foundation, and as president of the North Adams SteepleCats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. He is a former president of the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Berkshire United Way, and the Fund for Williamstown.