A Window World franchisee will open a showroom at the former TD Bank building at the center of Adams

ADAMS — The 10 Center St. building in Adams that formerly housed TD Bank soon will become a showroom for Window World of Western Massachusetts.
The Window World franchisee, which specializes in window, door and siding installations, purchased the building last week for $350,000 and plans to make the Adams location its third showroom, accompanying sites in Belchertown and Westfield.
Owner Tim Drost said that the company has looked for a Berkshire County location for some time and was drawn to the building because of its location and visibility, among other factors.
“We feel good about Adams and what they’ve done in that whole area,” Drost said. “I like it’s an older community that’s going through revitalization in that area. ... We like small-town atmospheres and, obviously, with a lot of older homes, it’s in our wheelhouse of what we do for remodeling.”
The second floor will be the showroom, and the company also will use the building to train people to perform installations through its apprenticeship program. The company hopes to open the location by the end of this year, and it expects to employ 40 to 50 people within a few years, Drost said.
“It’s really in such a great location on a corner there and, obviously, the building’s all glass, so, we think homeowners are going to be very excited,” said Drost, who added that the business has been in his family for multiple generations.
TD Bank closed its location at the building in 2013. Peter West and Corey Bishop, of Bishop West Real Estate, purchased the property under a trust in 2016 for $150,000.
The town of Adams worked with the parties to clear up an issue with a restriction in the deed before Window World closed on the building. Town Administrator Jay Green said it was a simple fix to an outdated provision in the deed.
“We’re excited about this, and we hope it’s going to get put back on the tax rolls and contributing to the town,” Green said.