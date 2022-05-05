Melbourne Place Photo

The company that owns Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place in Pittsfield will hold an open house to mark the reopening of the renovated facility on June 9. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place will mark the grand reopening of its senior living community in Pittsfield with an open house on June 9.

The event will take place between 3-6 p.m. at the assisted living facility at 140 Melbourne Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wingate Healthcare founder Scott Schuster is scheduled for 3:15.

Wingate Senior Living of Needham, an affiliate of Wingate Healthcare, purchased the facility for $13.3 million in February 2020 after having managed the property for its former owners for the previous four years.

The open house is by invitation only. Information: 413-499-1992.