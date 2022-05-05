PITTSFIELD — Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place will mark the grand reopening of its senior living community in Pittsfield with an open house on June 9.
The event will take place between 3-6 p.m. at the assisted living facility at 140 Melbourne Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wingate Healthcare founder Scott Schuster is scheduled for 3:15.
Wingate Senior Living of Needham, an affiliate of Wingate Healthcare, purchased the facility for $13.3 million in February 2020 after having managed the property for its former owners for the previous four years.
The open house is by invitation only. Information: 413-499-1992.