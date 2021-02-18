PITTSFIELD — Team PermaCo was recently selected project winner of the inaugural Berkshire E-Talent Accelerator, or BETA, program, a six-week initiative that took place at the Berkshire Innovation Center. The program provided participants with a practical understanding of STEM-related job opportunities in the Berkshires and ways to achieve their professional goals.
The final project pushed students in four teams to research, collaborate and develop possible solutions for autonomous vehicles in an industry of their choice. Team PermaCo was assigned the task of researching autonomous agriculture systems.
Members of Team PermaCo included: Winter Hardcastle of Berkshire Community College, Darby Bayne of Lenox Memorial High School, John Kozak of BART Charter School and Julian Escobar of Monument Mountain Regional High School. The individual prize winner was Grace Towler of McCann Technical High School. Towler, a senior at McCann Tech, was recently offered an electrical engineering intern position at Lenco Armored Vehicles in Pittsfield.