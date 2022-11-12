WMHT Public Media names Mara Drogan director of community engagement

Mara Drogan has been named director of community engagement and education at WMHT Public Media in Troy, N.Y.
Drogan’s goals and duties include the creation of educational content that will serve educators, learners and families especially using the resource PBS Learning Media.
Drogan, who served four years as Troy’s city clerk, has also held multiple positions in academia at Siena College, Johns Hopkins University, the College of Saint Rose and the University of Albany. She earned a doctorate with distinction from the University of Albany in international, comparative and global history.