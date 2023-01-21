WMHT Public Media names Anthony Hayes president and CEO

ALBANY, N.Y. — Anthony V. Hayes has been named president and CEO of WMHT Public Media. He becomes the sixth person, and first African American, to lead WMHT since its inception in 1953.
Hayes, who begins his new role Monday, replaces Robert Altman, who is retiring after 15 years as president and CEO of WMHT.
Hayes most recently served as chief operating officer and general manager of New England Public Media in Springfield, Mass. He was instrumental in the merger of public television station WGBY-TV, which he led as general manager, with New England Public Radio to create NEPM.
A native of Queens, N.Y., Hayes has also served as senior vice president for engagement at Connecticut Public Broadcasting in Hartford, and held positions in Washington, D.C. and Arlington, Va.
Hayes is currently an elected member of the board of trustees of America’s Public Television Stations, a national nonprofit membership organization ensuring a strong and financially sound public television system, and a member of the Association of Black Business & Professionals.