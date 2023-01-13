WNYT NewsChannel 13 names Paul Caiano as chief meteorologist

ALBANY, N.Y. — Paul Caiano has been named chief meterorologist at WNYT NewsChannel 13. He assumed his new role on Jan. 9.
Caiano replaces Bob Kovachick, who retired in October following a 34-year career. Caiano started his career as a fill-in member of the weather team at NewsChannel 13 in July 1993, two months after graduating from the University of Albany with a bachelor of science degree in atmospheric science and meterorology.
“I've been privileged to work alongside our area’s best meteorologists over the years and carry that experience with me into this new position,” Caiano said in a news release.
Caiano can be seen on NewsChannel 13 weeknights between 4 and 6:30 p.m.