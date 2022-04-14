NORTH ADAMS — Kathleen Lincoln of North Adams recently received a 2007 Ford Focus from the vehicle donation charity, Good News Garage, which is a member of the Worcester-based nonprofit human services agency, Ascentria Care Alliance. The car had been donated to Good News Garage,
Lincoln is one of over 5,500 recipients of vehicles from Good News Garage since it began providing refurbished donated cars to neighbors in need in 1996. The organization awards cars to Massachusetts residents through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission. Car recipients must be employed or have a written plan for employment and meet other qualifying criteria.