Women & Minority Owned Business Summit set for Jan. 20 at the Berkhire Innovation Center

PITTSFIELD — Five Berkshire-based economic development agencies are sponsoring the Women & Minority Owned Business Certification Summit on Jan. 20 at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
The free event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will provide information about becoming a certified women and minority owned business enterprise, a space to network with fellow businesses, and direct access to resource providers who can describe the process of certification. Lunch will be included.
The sponsoring agencies are 1Berkshire, EforAll Berkshire County, Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and Berkshire Innovation Center.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/28r8c5u5.