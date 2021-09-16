PITTSFIELD — After careful consideration for the health and safety of honorees, guests, members, and volunteers, Berkshire Business and Professional Women has decided to hold Monday's 2021 Women of Achievement gala virtually instead of in-person.
A short recognition program featuring the honorees and music by the Misty Blues Band will still be held on-site at Mill and Main streets in Dalton and will be live-streamed to virtual attendees. Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email with a Zoom link and more information about the gala program. This event serves as the BBPW’s annual scholarship fundraiser.
Information: berkshirebpw.org.