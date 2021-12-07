AGAWAM — The Women to Watch USA Western Mass Chapter will be holding a holiday luncheon Dec. 16 at the Shaker Farms Country Club in Westfield. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A Massachusetts citation will be presented to Western Mass Women Magazine to signify the publication’s 20th anniversary. The magazine founded the chapter.
The cost for members is $25; $30 for guests. A holiday raffle will take place. Proceeds after expenses go to the Women to Watch Scholarship Fund for continuing education for women.
Information for vendors: hospitality Chair Ayanna Crawford, aaconsultingandmedia@gmail.com. Information on organization: Membership Chair Deb Sheldon, dsheldon@finckandperras.com.