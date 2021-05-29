PITTSFIELD — Hannah DeLisle-Stall has been named vice president and co-chair of the scholarship committee of Berkshire Business and Professional Women.
Alisa Costa, Roberta McCulloch-Dews and Sonya Purvis each was elected to both the board and the committee at the group's May monthly meeting.
Stephanie Bosley and Abby Powers have been named co-chairs of the Women of Achievement Committee.
As of June, Lynn Wallace and Costa will co-chair the programs committee; Sharon Coe and McCulloch-Dews will co-chair the communications committee; Deborah Gallant and Purvis will co-chair the membership committee; and Suzanne Engels and Karen Zink will co-chair the mentorship committee.
Liv DeAndrea will continue to serve as treasurer; Zink will remain secretary for the remainder of the year; and Celia Cooney will continue to serve as interim president.