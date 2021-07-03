PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business and Professional Women named officers and committee chairs at its recent annual meeting.
Board and committee chairs are: Celia Clancy, interim president; Hannah DeLisle-Stall, vice president; Sonya Purvis, co-chair, membership; Sharon Coe and Roberta McCulloch-Dews, co-chairs, communications; and Catherine VanBramer, secretary.
The other co-chair position for membership is open.
Committee chairs are: DeLisle-Stall and Ivy Rodriguez, co-chairs, scholarship program; Stephanie Bosley and Abby Powers, co-chairs, Woman of Achievement; and Karen Zink and Suzanne Engels, co-chairs, mentorship program.
Treasurer will be a hybrid role, with a monthly retainer available.
Those interested in either the treasurer position or in serving as co-chair of membership should email mcclancy1@gmail.com.
The group’s next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2.