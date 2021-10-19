PITTSFIELD — Sarah Cook, the president and CEO of 18 Degrees, will discuss the current status of child care in the Berkshires when Berkshire Business and Professional Women holds its next monthly meeting via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Erin Sullivan, the vice president of community and donor relations for 18 Degrees, will also speak. The deadline to RSVP is noon on Nov. 1. Information/registration: Berkshirebpw.org. Due to safety concerns, Berkshire Business and Professional Women will be meeting on Zoom until further notice.