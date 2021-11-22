PITTSFIELD — Gina D’Andrea Weatherup, the founder/president of Chantilly Mediation and Facilitation, will speak when Berkshire Business and Professional Women holds its monthly meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Weatherup will facilitate an interactive 45-minute program to review tips to help women manage stress and build boundaries for work-life balance. Due to continued safety concerns, Berkshire Business and Professional Women will be meeting on Zoom until further notice. Information/RSVP: bbpw.org.