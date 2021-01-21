PITTSFIELD — Charlotte Irwin and Kathryn Hersey of Berkshire Bank will discuss how investing with an environmental, social and governance focus can lead to impactful results, when Berkshire Business and Professional Women hold a virtual meeting Feb. 1.
The hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The RSVP deadline is noon Feb. 1. Zoom details will be provided to all who RSVP.
Irwin is vice president/wealth portfolio manager at Berkshire Bank; Hersey serves as the bank’s senior vice president/director of wealth management and chief investment officer.
Information: berkshirebpw.org.