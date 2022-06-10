PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business and Professional Women will be accepting applications for its 2022 Career Advancement Scholarship program through June 17. The program supports the needs of non-traditional women students.
Grants can be used toward tuition, books, travel, childcare, or any expenses incurred for college, graduate school, vocational programs, licensing courses, or other areas of professional development.
Recipients can receive awards of up to $2,500. Selections will be announced in early August. In the last two years, BBPW scholarships have provided $41,000 in support to 42 local women reflecting diverse ages, backgrounds, and career aspirations.
Applications can be completed and submitted online at berkshirebpw.org. For complete details on eligibility and how to apply visit https://berkshirebpw.org/programs/scholarship/.
To donate to the BBPW Scholarship Fund, visit http://tinyurl.com/BBPWdonate.