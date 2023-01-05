<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women’s business group to hold book reading and discussion on domestic violence

PITTSFIELD —  Berkshire Business and Professional Women, in conjunction with the Berkshire County Domestic Violence Task Force, will hold a community book reading and special discussion Jan. 19 on Tanya Selvaratnam’s book “Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence.”

bbpw logo

The conversation and book reading with a trained facilitator will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event has been set up as a supportive and welcoming space to ask questions and learn more.

RSVP is required by Tuesday. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. Information: berkshirebpw.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all