PITTSFIELD — Three female small business owners will share their stories and how they made the jump to working for themselves when Berkshire Business and Professional Women holds its monthly membership meeting via Zoom on April 7.
"Jumping from Working for the Man to Working for One's Self" will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RSVP is required by noon April 4. Zoom details will be sent to those who RSVP.
Mary Stucklen of Tommy’s Compost; Mindy Maraglia, founder and CEO of Berkshire Camino LLC; and Helen Gomez, the owner of The High End, the state’s first-ever certified MBE and WMBE cannabis company, will participate in a panel discussion facilitated by Deborah Gallant, the executive director of Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County.
BBPW Member Meetings are held the first Monday of every month, via Zoom, until otherwise indicated. Information: berkshirebpw.org/.