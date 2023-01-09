Want to work remotely but your boss isn't buying it? Here are four things to try

PITTSFIELD — You work in an office and want to switch to a more flexible, hybrid schedule that allows you to do your job remotely at least part of the time.

Your employer isn’t on board. What can you do to break the logjam?

We asked professionals in human resources and workforce development for advice on how to approach an employer with this request. They suggested taking these four steps.

1.

Make a plan. Be clear about how you’ll get the work done

Have all details of your plan to work a more flexible schedule mapped out before meeting with your employer.

“If an employee is asking for flexibility, I would suggest that they write something up in terms of what they’re asking for, present it to the HR department, and be willing to have a conversation about it,” said Kyle Pardo, executive vice president of AIM HR Solutions for Associated Industries of Massachusetts.

“How they are going to get the work done. What additional tools might they need,” she said. “That gives the employer some good information to use if they decide they’re going to allow that flexibility.”

Paul Mattingly, manager of industry relations at the MassHire Workforce Board in Pittsfield, says employers want to be sure the work will get done.

“Come up with a plan or guideline that proves to them that it gets done,” he said. “How you’re going to meet the deadlines. If you go in with a plan, that helps — so they don’t have to come up with it on the fly.”

Meredith Wise, president of the Human Resources Management Association of Western New England, said employers will look more favorably on employees who are prepared.

“They would like to see that employees have definitely put some thought into it,” Wise said. “And they have at least portions of the plan worked out ... so it’s not just an off-the-cuff, ‘Hey I want to work from home two days a week.’”

2.

Set a timeline

Employers who aren’t sold on hybrid work arrangements may be willing to consider them if there’s a trial period, the experts say.

“Let’s do it for six months and then evaluate it,” Pardo said. “If it doesn’t work, we can go back to the old method after six months. This might help some of those employers who are not sure and might give them a way to ease into it.”

Setting timelines can depend on the employer, Wise said.

“I think some employers are not particularly setting out a timeline, but they’re laying out the ground rules that if this doesn’t work after a specific period of time, we’re going to pull it back into the office,” she said.

3.

Have a secure place to work

Employers want to know where their employees would work remotely. That place needs in some ways to replicate conditions of an office.

Meaning: It is secure, stable and reasonably private.

“It’s important for employers to have a comfort level that their employee that’s working from home does have a dedicated space,” Wise said. “That they’re not always working from the kitchen counter or the dining room table — unless that’s truly been turned into an office.

“One reason is to ensure the individual, especially if they’re dealing with any kind of private information, can truly be doing something without being heard by somebody else in the house, or without someone coming up and looking over your shoulder,” she said. “They want to make sure the area is free from some of those distractions.”

4.

Ensure all tasks can be done remotely

Make sure that remote work fulfills expectations.

“One of the biggest concerns on an employer’s side is ‘What’s the productivity is going to be?’” Pardo said.

Workers should anticipate that concern — and address it head on. Show that all the work you do in an office can and will be performed remotely.