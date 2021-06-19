PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board honored two companies and three individuals for their contributions to the community, at the organization's annual meeting.
Berkshire Health Care Systems and LTI Smart Glass, both of Pittsfield, each received the 2021 Employer of the Year Award. Berkshire Health Care Systems was represented by Sarah Miller and Susan Choquette, while LTI was represented by Christopher Kapiloff and John LaFleur.
Tony Dobrowolski of The Berkshire Eagle was honored as 2021 Workforce Ambassador; Sherwood Guernsey of First Congregational Church in Williamstown as 2021 Youth Ambassador; and Taylor Gibeau of Adams Community Bank as 2021 Youth Champion.
The workforce board’s employees have been working hybrid since April 2020 and will be back in the office four days per week starting June 28.