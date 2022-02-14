PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board has received $252,000 for workforce training and support in the behavioral health sector in Berkshire County.
The Berkshire Behavioral Health Partnership is a recently formed partnership that is part of the Berkshire Healthcare Hub that was formed to address the persistent difficulty with hiring and retaining qualified staff in the behavioral health sector.
Working with partners at The Brien Center, ServiceNet, Community Health Programs, Berkshire Health Systems and Berkshire Community College, the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board will oversee a series of programs throughout the year.
