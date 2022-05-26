BECKET — Lara Tupper, of Swift Ink Stories, a writing platform for creative expression, will hold a free sample workshop for managers, “Expressive Writing: Reducing Stress in the Workplace,” at noon on June 1 via Zoom.
The 45-minute session will include a brief overview of the health benefits of expressive writing/journaling, short writing exercises and tools for sustaining stress reduction through writing. No prior writing experience necessary. All managers are welcome to attend.
To register, send a message to https://www.laratupper.com/contact.