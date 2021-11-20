PITTSFIELD — Carrie Wright has joined Jan Perry Realty & Associates as a real estate agent.
Wright, born and raised in the Berkshires, has an extensive knowledge of area communities, and has worked and volunteered in the creative and marketing sectors.
Wright began her career as a commercial and fine art photographer in Denver, before moving to New York City. She returned to the Berkshires to raise her family.
Wright routed her creative and commercial energies into a Berkshire boutique, and also has worked for regional arts organizations and educational institutions.