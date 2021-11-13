GREAT BARRINGTON — Taphaphene Young has joined the dental medicine team at CHP Great Barrington Family Dental. She provides dental care for adults and children.
Young is a 2020 graduate of the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She earned her master’s in health science at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., and a bachelor's degree in psychology and premedical studies from Spelman College in Atlanta.
While at Tufts, Young was a student ambassador and served as Student National Dental Association Diversity Officer. She was chapter fundraising officer for the Academy of General Dentistry at Tufts, and at Spelman she was president/vice president of the Spelman chapter of the Pre-Dental Institute.
Young also has been affiliated with the Operation Smile nonprofit, which raises money for surgeries for children with the cleft palate condition.