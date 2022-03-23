BOSTON — Grant proposals are being sought for Commonwealth Corporation’s YouthWorks program, a state-funded youth employment initiative that helps teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 25 gain the skills and experience needed to find and keep jobs and begin to design a path toward sustained success.
The program supplies Massachusetts teens and young adults with first jobs, leadership development, skills training, and career exploration. Participants of these programs are 14-to-25-year-olds whose family income does not exceed the annual equivalent of 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
It includes three specific tiers: service and project-based learning for 14-to-15-year-olds; early and career trajectory experiences for 16-to-21-year-olds; and career pathway training and support for 18-to-25-year-olds.
The online application portal opens on Friday. Grant proposals in electronic form are due by 5 p.m. April 22. Applications will be processed as they are submitted and programs that submit earlier will be eligible to receive earlier contract start dates to allow for additional time for planning and recruitment. Information: commcorp.org.