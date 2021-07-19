SHEFFIELD — The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation has partnered with the Civic Life Project and the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative to launch the Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Youth Film Challenge.
Residents of Berkshire County, as well as Columbia and northeast Dutchess counties in New York and northwest Litchfield County in Connecticut ages 14 to 24 are invited to submit a six-minute film that highlights divisions and inequities in society, and how young people are tackling these challenges in their families, schools and communities.
Virtual classes and one-on-one advice from professional filmmakers will be available starting Thursday and continuing through October. Equipment is available on a limited basis. Films must be submitted by Nov. 1.
A panel of filmmakers will judge entries and award a $2,000 first prize, $1,000 second prize and $500 third prize. Select films will be screened at events this fall. To learn more and apply, visit YouthFilmChallenge.com.