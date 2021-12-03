PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative has selected the winners of its Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Youth Film Challenge. A free screening of the winning films will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Crandell Theatre in Chatham, N.Y.
Yonah Sadeh of Falls Village, Conn., a student at Bard College at Simon's Rock, received the grand prize of $2,000 for "In Our Backyard," his film on affordable housing. Tommy Tranfaglia, of Lenox and a student at Endicott College, received $1,000 for finishing second for "Misunderstood," his film on learning and attentions disabilities. Danny Wilkinson, of Sheffield and a student at Mount Everett Regional School, received $500 for finishing third for "Self Image," his film about body image and self-esteem.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Rachel Bentz, of Arts in Recovery of Pittsfield, for "The Story of Indigo Phoenix"; Anna Coon, of Sharon, Conn., a student at the University of Miami, for "Hidden Insecurities"; Samantha Hoffman, of East Chatham, N.Y. and a student at Chatham High School, for "he/she/they"; and Madison Long, of Canaan, Conn. and a student at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, for "Under Pressure."
The free screening of the winning films will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers, local youth leaders and film professionals. Seating is limited to enable social distancing. Information/tickets: Berkshirefilm.org.