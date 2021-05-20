PITTSFIELD — Carlo Zaffanella, vice president and general manager of Maritime and Strategic Systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems, and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal will be two of the featured speakers Monday at the EastWest Exchange Sector for Aerospace and Defense, a virtual event hosted by the MassTech Collaborative Exchange. The event takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Opportunities for small- and medium-sized businesses to partner with Raytheon and General Dynamics and how they can expand their relationships within the aerospace and defense sectors will be discussed. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eastwest-exchange-sector-series-aerospace-defense-tickets-152363496319.