Zinky's Pub in Dalton reflects owner Bill Zink's connections to the community and the town's rich sports history

DALTON — Bill Zink's father managed Dalton's American Legion post for 25 years. One of his brothers is one of the greatest football players in Wahconah Regional High School history.
With credentials like these, in a small community like Dalton, it would be hard to find a better candidate to own a local pub in a town where everybody knows your fame.
Zink is the owner of Zinky's Pub — it formerly was known as Jacob's Restaurant — on Daly Avenue, an establishment that he and his wife, Missy, purchased in October and opened shortly before Christmas.
"Zinky" is Zink's childhood nickname. He settled on that name for the pub after considering Tiny's Tavern, in honor of his father, Norman "Tiny" Zink, 94, who was a noted athlete at the old Dalton High School during the 1940s and is "somewhat of a legend in town," according to his son.
"He thought it would be better to have our last name on it," Bill said, referring to his father's advice.
The Zinks bought the pub with no previous experience in the restaurant business. Bill said Missy had been interested in running a restaurant, but because they had other careers, they never took the plunge.
Then came COVID-19. Bill was laid off from the position he had held at Iredale Mineral Cosmetics in Great Barrington for 10 years, and former owner Mike Connors shut down Jacob's because of the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened. That caused the Zinks to take a closer look at buying the pub.
"We lived right up the street," said Zink, who lives on nearby Gulf Road, "and we knew Mike Connors wasn't going to reopen it.
"I'm 53 years old," he said. "I didn't want to start over. I had connections at General Dynamics, but I didn't really want to work for anyone else again.
"I had people in town saying I would be a good fit for the pub," Zink said. "Obviously, there was some risk involved because we're in the middle of COVID, but my gut was telling me that the pandemic was going to come to an end and people want to get out. Dalton's been lacking, obviously, with this place not being open for an extended period of time."
Before opening, Zink renovated the space, spending $80,000 to $100,000 to rebuild the kitchen, add new flooring and furniture and fix the parking lot.
"The kitchen is pretty much all brand new," he said.
Zinky's also sports 12 television sets.
"It's good for the NFL ticket," he said, referring to the National Football League's cable television package. "I have the horse track [horse races on cable television] on every day."
In keeping with the pub's sports theme, Zinky's also has memorabilia from Dalton and Wahconah's rich athletic history displayed on one of the pub's walls. Much of it was donated to the pub by Dustin Belcher, who had been collecting items to establish a town sports hall of fame at the Community Recreation Association on Main Street.
Zinky's memorabilia includes photos of some of Wahconah's Western Massachusetts and state championship athletic teams, and items related to the three recent former major league pitchers who grew up in Dalton: Jeff Reardon, Turk Wendell and Matt White. There also are items about Zink's brother, Richie, a member of Wahconah's undefeated 1972 football team who was named to The Berkshire Eagle's list of the county's 50 greatest athletes of the 20th century (he is No. 32). Plans call for more items to be added.
"What I’m going to try and do is take them in and out; rotate them every four to six months," said Zink, who once served as an assistant boys' basketball coach at Wahconah under the late, legendary Ed Ladley. "We have quite a few things we can put in here. It's kind of neat. People in sports like to look back and reminisce about the old days."
Zinky's has 23 employees; two work full time. Menu items run from standard pub fare like burgers, chicken wings, and salads and grinders to sit-down dinner items like steak and chicken. Kayla Blake, Missy Zink's first cousin, is the chef.
The pub is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 11:30 a.m. to midnight Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; noon to 1 a.m. Saturdays and noon to 11 p.m. Sundays. More information can be found on Zinky's Pub's Facebook page.