PITTSFIELD — The deadline to return nomination papers passed on Friday, and the field of candidates for School Committee and City Council appears to be set.
And on the deadline to return signatures to the Registrar of Voters, former Mayor Sara Hathaway returned paperwork to run for School Committee. The former teacher, whose papers must still be certified, said she’s considered running for a seat on the committee for years, and felt it was the right time to run.
“I’ve thought about it off and on for years, and I decided there’s no time like the present. After the pandemic, I thought, ‘How can I reconnect with the community?’ and this seemed like a good way,” she told The Eagle Friday. “I’m not getting into this because I have an axe to grind on any particular issue; I felt that this was a way to serve the community, and my City Hall experience and my teaching experience could be useful.”
Friday was the deadline for candidates to submit proof they had gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot.
In the School Committee race, incumbents Dan Elias, Bill Cameron, Alison McGee, Mark Brazeau and Nyanna Slaughter, who was appointed to the committee to fill a vacancy in April, are certified candidates. Longtime committee member and Chairwoman Katherine Yon did not pull papers to run for another term.
Also running for a seat on the School Committee are certified candidates Katie Louzon and Karen Reis Kaveney Murray. Bill Tyer returned paperwork to run for the committee on Friday, but like Hathaway, still needs his paperwork to be certified. There are six seats available.
There are not enough candidates running for City Council or School Committee to trigger any preliminary elections this year. The General Election is on Nov. 2.
Vying to replace outcoming Ward 1 Councilor Helen Moon are Kenneth G. Warren Jr and Andrea Chris.
The candidates in the running for the seat currently held by Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Morandi, who also is not seeking reelection, are Charles I. Kronick and Matthew Ryan Kudlate. Traffic Commission member Nicholas Russo, who pulled papers to run for the seat, announced he would not be moving forward with his bid.
Kevin Sherman, the former City Council president, is the sole candidate running in Ward 3 to replace Nicholas Caccamo, who is not seeking a fifth term in office.
Over in Ward 4, the candidates hoping to succeed Councilor Chris Connell are James B. Conant, chair of the Conservation Commission, and Andrew M. Wrinn. Courtney N. Gilardi pulled nomination papers to run for the seat but did not return them by the deadline, according to Beth Martin, the assistant clerk for registration and elections.
As the only candidate in Ward 5, incumbent City Councilor Patrick Kavey will sail without a challenger to a second term in office. So, too, will Ward 7 City Councilor Anthony Maffuccio, whose only would-be challenger, Nolan Smith Fernandez, did not return his nomination papers.
Edward Carmel, a member of the Homeless Advisory Committee and Human Services Advisory Council, is for the second time challenging Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi in Ward 6.
In the City Council’s at-large race, all four incumbents — Peter Marchetti, also the council president, Yuki Cohen, Earl Persip III and Pete White — are certified candidates seeking reelection. The remaining certified at-large candidates are Craig Benoit and Karen Kalinowsky.
Pittsfield High basketball coach Brandon Mauer announced in July he was withdrawing from the at-large race. City Clerk Michelle Benjamin is running for another term unopposed.
Candidates must file certified papers with the City Clerk by July 30, and the official candidate list will be posted after that.