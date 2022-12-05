TORONTO — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night.
Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday’s win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip.
Blake Griffin scored 13 points and Luke Kornet had 11 for the Celtics, who own the NBA’s best record at 20-5. Boston is 16-2 since starting the season 4-3.
Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, Scottie Barnes had 21 and Gary Trent Jr. 20, but Toronto lost for the first time in four home games. The Raptors are 9-3 north of the border this season.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet shot 3 for 14 and scored eight points. He missed a 3-pointer that would have cut the gap to three points with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Tatum had 17 points in the third as the Celtics outscored Toronto 35-18.
Before the game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he wanted to see how his team matched up against the league-leading Celtics, but several costly turnovers in the final period denied Toronto a chance to make it close.
Al Horford sat out the second game of Boston’s back-to-back because of a sore lower back, while guard Malcolm Brogdon was unavailable because of a non-COVID illness.
Boston led 27-25 after one quarter but Siakam scored 11 points in the second and the Raptors made 13 of 16 at the free throw line to lead 62-56 at the half.
Boston reclaimed the lead at 71-69 on Tatum’s 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the third. Tatum scored 17 points in the third and the Celtics were 4 of 8 from 3-point range to take a 90-81 lead to the fourth.
The Raptors missed all four of their 3-point attempts in the third.
TIP-INS
Celtics: Brown had eight rebounds and eight assists. … Boston is 4-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and 9-3 on the road.
Raptors: O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points … F Juancho Hernangomez (sprained right ankle) was not available. Hernangomez left injured in Saturday’s win over Orlando. … F Precious Achiuwa (right ankle) missed his 12th straight game while F Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe, left foot) missed his ninth straight.