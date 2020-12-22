SPRINGFIELD — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins lead the first-time nominees announced Tuesday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Also making their debut as candidates are Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in early March — in the timeframe of NBA All-Star weekend, the Hall of Fame said, though it's unclear if an actual All-Star event will take place — and those elected would be unveiled in early April, at the NCAA Final Four, if that happens as planned.
Other returnees to the ballot, the Hall said, include Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.
Marcus Camby, who led the University of Massachusetts to the NCAA Division I Final Four in 1996, is one of 55 former men's players and coaches who are North American Committee nominees.
Two of the 55 could be part of the Six Degrees of Williams College game, coaches Bo Ryan and Steve Moore.
Ryan, who led the University of Wisconsin to consecutive NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament Final Fours, won four Division III national titles while the head coach at Wisconsin-Platteville. He won his third title by beating Williams 82-68 in the 1998 Final Four at Salem, Va. It was Williams' second consecutive trip to Salem, and the second time in as many years that coach Harry Sheehy's team lost in the semifinals. Wisconsin-Platteville went on to beat Hope 69-56 in the title game.
Wisconsin-Platteville also won national titles in 1991, 1995 and 1999. In 1995, Platteville beat Trinity from NESCAC 93-83.
Also on the list is Steve Moore, who coached at the College of Wooster for 33 years. Moore won 780 games in 33 years. He too has a connection to Williams.
Moore's Fighting Scots played Dave Paulsen's Ephs in the 2003 Final Four. The Ephs rallied in the second half to send the game into overtime and went on to win 73-71. Williams was led by Ben Coffin's 33 points, and the Ephs went on to win the Division III title.
Moore led his team to three Final Fours.
In the Contributor category, two broadcasters with ties to Boston are on the list. Johnny Most, the gravelly-voiced play-by-play broadcaster for the Boston Celtics from 1953-1990 and Curt Gowdy are Contributor nominees. Gowdy was best known in New England for the 15 years he was the voice of the Red Sox. But with NBC, he was the first national college basketball voice on the network.
The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield next September. The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 13-15 in Uncasville, Conn.