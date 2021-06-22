WILBRAHAM — Pittsfield High drew first blood in a quarterfinal match in the Central/Western Massachusetts Division II bracket, but couldn't hang on once Minnechaug got going.
"Other than that we played hard but were outmatched," coach Scott Aitken wrote in an email after his team's 17-3 defeat.
The No. 3 Falcons proved too much over the length of Monday's matinee. The 14th-seeded Generals, coming off a stunning upset win over No. 3 Springfield Central, got a goal and two assists from sophomore Bryson Jezewski.
Patrick Manning and Seamus Hayes scored the teams other goals.
Minnechaug will play No. 10 Shrewsbury in the semifinals. Westfield meets Longmeadow in the other D-II semi.