WILLIAMSTOWN — By halftime, a whole lot was in doubt.
Mount Greylock and Granby were tied and the Mounties had just watched a two-goal lead evaporate in less than a minute. There were also a couple posters laying face-down on the Mounties sideline that hadn't been touched.
Greylock had the rare opportunity to play a Central/Western Massachusetts Division II semifinal on its home turf, and senior Carolyn Jones wasn't going out like this.
About two minutes into the second half, she gobbled up a ground ball behind the Granby net, wrapped around the crease and fired through traffic for her first tally of the game. It put the Mounties in front for good in what became at 15-5 victory.
The win pushes sixth-seeded Greylock into the sectional final for the third straight season. And for the third consecutive title bout, they'll meet two-time defending champion Bromfield after the Trojans knocked off Berkshire County rival Wahconah on Wednesday in the other D-II semifinal. Bromfield has made every final since 2016.
The 4-4, tie-breaking goal also unlocked Jones, who had been shut out over the first 25 minutes.
“They were face-guarding me, denying me the ball, which is tough. I only got a couple touches in the first half,” she said. “What really changed was my teammates really started moving to help me out. Emma Stevens set some off-ball picks and I got a goal off a ground ball and that really changed my mindset and got me excited.”
Jones finished with five goals, the fourth of which happened to be career No. 200. As she lined up for a free position with about four minutes left in the game, her teammates on the sideline scooped up those posters.
“Trying not to miss it,” Jones said of her mindset. “I saw the signs come up, and I had missed my first free position. I just thought, ‘oh my God, I cannot miss this.’”
She drove in tight on Granby keeper Liberty Conlin and found open space over the top. Jones scored again two minutes later to make it 15-5 before the Mounties milked it out. Career goal No. 201 was also the 246th point of her run at Greylock, making her the third-highest scorer in program history with at least one more game to play. That championship tilt is scheduled for Friday.
“A third Bromfield title game. It’s really cool, and it’s definitely daunting," said Jones. "That’s a really good team, but right now we’re just happy we got this far.”
The No. 7 Rams, who knocked off second-seeded Belchertown in the quarters, had eyes on another upset early, scoring twice in the final 58 seconds of the second quarter to tie the game up at half. A 1-0 lead on an Ariana Kelotka strike three minutes into the game proved to be Granby's lone lead. The Rams scored just once in the second half, and even that tally came after Greylock had built a 9-4 lead.
“I think it was just our attitude. We kept our heads in the game. We knew, that’s 0-0, restart it,” goalie Christy Rech said of the team's halftime meeting. “When we were playing Wahconah [late in the regular season] we kind of got in our heads and got a little cocky. I told the girls we had to keep our mentality, keep pushing and keep working.
"We wanted this one bad.”
Sarah Polumbo scored four goals for Greylock, which also got a pair of strikes each from Zoe Armet and Ainsley Abel. Emma Stevens had a goal and two assists, and Tess Levesque scored the hosts' first marker to even the game 1-1 with 8:10 to play in the first quarter.
While Jones said she missed her first free position, Polumbo was there to scoop up the rebound and fire it into the back of the net in the middle of the second quarter for a 3-2 lead.
After Jones broke the 4-4 tie, Granby's Gabby Walz (2 goals, 1 assist) had a free position chance to knot it back up. But Rech stood tall and Abel swarmed in to get a stick on Walz's attempt. Jones scored on the transition with a free position of her own, and the Mounties were off to the races. Stevens scored on a diving cross-body shot off the ensuing face off. Then Polumbo capped a long possession in the Rams' zone to make it 8-4. Jones finished off the third quarter with her hat-trick earning strike that came with 22 seconds left.
Abel scored on back-to-back possessions to open the fourth, the first on a strong wraparound forehand. The Mounties got a player-up goal from Polumbo off a Stevens feed, and then Armet dominated a face-off win and charged in with a cannon for the 13-5 edge.
Rech, just a sophomore, finished with seven saves. She wasn't a part of those previous final-berth teams, but is psyched to take her shot at slowing the Trojans.
“Didn’t get a season last year, and didn’t get to play varsity in middle school," she said. "It’s a really fun opportunity, I’m really glad I got to have these captains, they’re amazing.
“They’ve said it’s always a challenge, every year. I was so excited to be a part of it."