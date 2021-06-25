The Wahconah boys lacrosse team peeled itself out of two major scoring droughts to propel the Warriors to their first Central/Western Massachusetts title in a unimaginable, sports movie-esque game against Division III powerhouse Grafton.
“Big dog energy,” coach Joe O’Neill said. “That’s been our saying all year and we played like it today. We knew what we could do and we did it.”
The Warriors started the game with incredible effort on defense but surrendered seven goals before the end of the first period, hardly possessing the ball in the opening quarter due to an impressive effort on faceoffs by the Grafton Gators.
With bleak energy in the stands and what seemed like an impending blowout, Wahconah defenseman Trey Massaro and goalie Joe Massaro were the catalysts for a massive momentum swing, Trey forcing Grafton players and the ball to the ground and Joe making a crucial save to stop the bleeding.
In the aftermath of that big save, the Wahconah offense was able to add stitches to the cut and ultimately began to wound visiting Grafton.
Senior Ernie Lampron scored the Warriors first goal on a run. Rylan Padelford followed with a crafty move-and-score himself, cutting the Grafton lead down to five.
With a 7-2 score, Vermont commit Caden Padelford showed Grafton just how mobile and precise he can be around the net. Padelford added two gallons of fuel to the Wahconah fire, scoring twice and uplifting the crowd in the process.
The Warriors defense, offense and fanbase all started to nourish one another.
With the long stick, Trey Massaro moved quickly past Grafton midfielders and managed to score a goal of his own.
The final two goals of the half involved Caden Padelford who ripped one shot to the top left corner of the net and then later assisted Lampron for a score in the final minute.
Grafton did earn one score, but the momentum was completely in the mitts of O’Neill and Company.
The first quarter was all Grafton. The second quarter was all Wahconah. The second half was a series of major momentum swings.
Lampron opened Quarter 3 poking the back of the net and bringing the game to it’s first tie since the initial faceoff.
Grafton’s Jack Duplessis, Colin Thornton, Roman Gilliatt and Jack Scales all put an immense amount of pressure on the Wahconah defense in the third quarter, making the score 13-9 with an additional Warrior score from Jonah Smith.
With great resilience, Wahconah began to battle back. Starting controlled and aggressive passing leading to scores near the net.
The fourth quarter showed every fan in attendance just how impressive and dominant Caden Padelford can be. He tied the game at 13-13 with an absolute worm-burning shot to the left side of the net.
Jack Scales from Grafton tacked on a goal for Grafton, but Padelford immediately responded, taking the wind out of Grafton’s sails. After that, Padelford continued to take the game into his own hands bringing Wahconah to its first lead of the game with roughly three minutes to go.
Big Blue tacked on one more goal to seal the deal within a minute of the end of regulation. A Joe Massaro save in the last 30 seconds started the celebration for Wahconah, which became the first Berkshire County lacrosse team to win a Central/Western Mass. title since Mount Greylock in 2014.
They defeated a Grafton team who has appeared in every single sectional final since the merge of the two regions in 2014. They lost the first in 2014 but have won every year since.