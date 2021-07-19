LEE — A neighbor of a proposed cannabis facility has gone to court to challenge the town's recent approval of the project.
The LakeHouse Inn wants the state Land Court in Boston to overturn the Select Board's May 4 decision to grant a special permit to Forest Wilde LLC to convert the Cork 'N Hearth restaurant next door into a pot shop. The court has scheduled a Zoom hearing on the appeal for 2:30 p.m. July 29.
Forest Wilde wants to operate a marijuana manufacturing and retail facility at the restaurant on the shore of Laurel Lake on the border with Lenox. The Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals also wants a say because part of the property is in Lenox.
In a 140-page brief filed with the court this month, LakeHouse Inn owners Williams and Marlee Barry and innkeepers Maggy Barry Gavin and Cody Gavin claim that the board, based on incomplete information from the developer, "exceeded its authority, is legally untenable and is erroneous, unreasonable and arbitrary" in its decision. The inn wants the court to order new "appropriate proceedings" before the Lee and Lenox select boards.
In a four-page response, the Lee Select Board, in a joint motion with Forest Wilde, asked the Land Court to dismiss the case, stating that while the paperwork for the appeal was submitted on time, the fee was not paid until June 4 — three days past the deadline.
The brief does not address several reasons cited in the inn's legal challenge, including traffic, economic impact and the Lenox issue.
In its challenge, the inn states that the developer never addressed the Lenox issue during the May 4 hearing on the project, and it never gave the Lee Select Board an updated survey of the property showing part of the site was in Lenox.
"Without the site survey, the board has no basis with which to judge the relative economic benefits of the project or the [traffic impact] the property will have," according to the plaintiff's brief.
The inn also says the Lee Select Board made a decision only on the positive impact of the millions it would bring to the town's economy, but the company didn't factor in lost revenue and jobs that would result in the restaurant's closing, or the impact of the competition the business would create for neighboring Lenox.
Citing comments made by Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis, the plaintiffs say traffic, especially during peak hours, would be much heavier than the developer's figures. And they pointed to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation study, which they say "clearly indicated there is insufficient room" to install a turning lane to handle the higher volume of traffic.
"In addition, [the Select Board] ignores the fact that the highway at the main entrances are in Lenox and not in Lee so they would not be in the Lee police jurisdiction," the plaintiffs wrote.
In his comments at the hearing, the chief also had expressed concern about traffic entering and exiting the site.
The defendants have cited their own traffic study, which found the road is safe enough without a left-hand turning lane.
While the developers said they will have adequate parking to handle the volume of customers, the inn says that doesn't account for employee parking. The plaintiffs also pointed out that Lee's zoning bylaws do not allow manufacturing of marijuana products and selling them retail out of the same facility.