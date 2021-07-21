LEE — The Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has given the town until Thursday to return lawn signs recently seized by municipal building officials — and apologize for doing so.
In a letter dated Tuesday, the ACLU wrote that the town showed an "abuse of power" in seizing "No PCB Dump" signs and yard postings from several other organizations.
Lee/Lenox Building Commissioner BJ Church, in an email to landfill opponent Anne Langlais, stated last week that the signs were removed for violating Lee zoning bylaws, allegedly for being in the town rights of way.
The ACLU has joined those upset by the removal who, before the Select Board at its bimonthly meeting Tuesday, also demanded immediate return of the signs.
"Failure to do so could expose the town and individual town employees to liability under state and federal civil rights laws, particularly given that 'loss of First Amendment freedoms, for even minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury, (Elrod v. Burns, 427 U.S. 347, 374 (1976)'" the ACLU stated.
Lee/Lenox Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen indicated that the town would meet the demands of the ACLU and residents.
"We may very well be sitting here on Thursday with a remedy," he said, referring to a possible meeting at Lee Memorial Town Hall.
Ketchen added that the remedy would not include the ACLU also requesting in its letter that the town's sign bylaws come into "constitutional compliance" by Thursday. He noted that proposed zoning bylaw changes require a public hearing and town meeting votes that typically take months to complete.
As of noon Wednesday, a possible emergency meeting of the Select Board had not been posted by the town clerk on the town's website.
The sign seizure stems from a complaint by former Lee Selectman Thomas Wickham, who informed the Lee Planning Board that many of the anti-PCB dump signs might be illegal. Town planners referred the matter to Church and the town's Building Safety Department, which is in charge of zoning enforcement.
Langlais had told The Eagle that most of the 400 lawn signs distributed were up weeks after the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced in February 2020 its Rest of River agreement with General Electric, the Lee Select Board and other parties. That deal included the landfill, and Wickham was a selectman at the time.
It's unclear how many signs Church and her staff removed, which also included a Black Lives Matter sign and ones advertising the ongoing Lee Historical Society exhibit at the Lee Library.
Society president William Mathews said about 30 to 40 percent of his organization's signs were taken down at a crucial time as the exhibit ends July 31. Mathews said that, in his reading of the bylaws, he found that they don't address lawn signs, but they do require zoning enforcement officers to give a 20-day notice for people to remove or properly place their sign so as not to violate zoning.
He called on the Select Board to immediately rule that the town overstepped its authority in removing the signs.
"Simply pass a vote finding that there have been misinterpretations of the bylaw that have led to overly zealous enforcement," he said.
Select Board Chairwoman Patricia Carlino said those with issues over the sign removal should go before the Planning Board, which is scheduled to meet Monday night.
"We cannot rule or give your relief," she said.
Resident and town meeting representative Josh Bloom felt that the person hired — Ketchen — should have intervened in the matter.
"Chris, you should be called to task, you're [Church's] supervisor," he said
Bloom added that the town was selective in removing lawn signs and not addressing the ones congratulating high school and college graduates and those in support of police.